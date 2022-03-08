Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 192,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.