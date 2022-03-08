Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.00% of Avalon worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avalon in the second quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalon in the second quarter worth $79,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avalon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Avalon Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

