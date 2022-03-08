Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

