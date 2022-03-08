Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 161.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,255 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Eneti worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NETI. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NETI opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

Eneti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.