Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HYRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HyreCar stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

HyreCar Profile (Get Rating)

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.