Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,955 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Centogene worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centogene by 50.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Centogene by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Centogene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. Centogene has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Centogene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.