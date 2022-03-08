Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,746 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of American Superconductor worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $245.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

