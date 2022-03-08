RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $135.48

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $135.48 and last traded at $135.56, with a volume of 3606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.88.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,054,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

