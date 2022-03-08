ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.80

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.05 ($0.34), with a volume of 122063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.56.
About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.