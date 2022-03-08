Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REGI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.55.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

