Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

RPTX stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $600.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

