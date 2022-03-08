Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Utz Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens cut Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $159,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.054 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

