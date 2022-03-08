Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Frontiers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Research Frontiers worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

