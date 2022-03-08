Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.92.

TSE QSR traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$70.14. 122,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$72.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$68.17 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The stock has a market cap of C$21.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

