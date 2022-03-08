Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out -11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EQT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 23.33% 21.20% 9.82% EQT N/A 3.37% 1.48%

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Natural Resources and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 11 0 2.69 EQT 0 0 13 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. EQT has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.65 $6.12 billion $5.17 11.53 EQT $3.06 billion 3.25 -$1.16 billion ($4.36) -6.08

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats EQT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production. The Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading segment produces synthetic crude oil through bitumen mining and upgrading operations. The Midstream & Refining segment focuses in maintaining pipeline operations and investment. The Exploration & Production segment comprises operations in North America, largely in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

