RFG Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.01. 15,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.35 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

