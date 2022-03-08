Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Short Interest Update

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 943,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $433.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Ribbon Communications (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

