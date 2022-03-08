Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.36. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

