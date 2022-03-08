RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $352.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

