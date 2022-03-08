Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Down 5.7%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 45,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,209,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSKD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

