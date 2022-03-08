Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $22.40 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219,722 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Proto Labs worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

