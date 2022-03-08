RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

