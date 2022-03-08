Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 433,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

RHHVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche stock opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $420.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.02.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.