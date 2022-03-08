Rosenblatt Securities Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $200.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $168.37 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $142.35 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.