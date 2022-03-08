Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROVR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 27,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rover Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,301,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

