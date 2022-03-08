Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,424 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1,160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of RGI stock opened at $177.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $190.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.