Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 535,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

