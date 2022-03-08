Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.59% of Delta Apparel worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,234 shares of company stock worth $443,350. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

DLA stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments: Delta Group and Salt Life Group. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

