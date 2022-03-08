Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

