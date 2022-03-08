Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.25% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter worth $757,000.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.33. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

