Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of United Fire Group worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $691.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.28. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.