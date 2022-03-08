Royal Bank of Canada Trims Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Target Price to $42.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

