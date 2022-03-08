Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,350.0 days.

ROYMF opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

