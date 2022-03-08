RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.18

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.18 and last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 4966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

