RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 256,348 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,000. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72.

