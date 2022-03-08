RVW Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF comprises 3.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 6.06% of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.96.

