RVW Wealth LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

