Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,856 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

R opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

