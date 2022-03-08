salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 268,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,098 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.