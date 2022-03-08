salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

CRM traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $195.70. The company had a trading volume of 217,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,474,339. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,098 shares of company stock worth $35,794,206 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

