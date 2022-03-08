SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.66. 14,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.
The firm has a market cap of $563.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,073.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
