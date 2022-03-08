SandRidge Energy (SD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $571.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
