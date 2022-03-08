Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $520,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,656,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,011,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $811.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,447 shares of company stock valued at $901,814. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

