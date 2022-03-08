Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases 1,608 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN comprises about 1.9% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of CAPE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 34,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

