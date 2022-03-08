Santori & Peters Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,882 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

