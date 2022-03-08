Sara Bay Financial Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jabil by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Jabil by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,107. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

