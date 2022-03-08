Sara Bay Financial Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Ranpak makes up 3.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 0.34% of Ranpak worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 11,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACK. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

