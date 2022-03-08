Sara Bay Financial Has $7.44 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 2.2% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial owned 0.35% of NV5 Global worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NV5 Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $434,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.87. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.