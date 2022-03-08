Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 79,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

