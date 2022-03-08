Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.75. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

